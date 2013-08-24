Fire Rips Through Van Nuys Motel; 4 Injured

Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted 6:40 PM, August 24, 2013
VAN NUYS, Calf. (KTLA) — Four people were injured in a motel fire Saturday in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 11:15 a.m. at the Voyager Motor Inn, located at 6500 Sepulveda Boulevard, fire officials said. More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and extinguished the fire within and hour and 15 minutes.

“It took a lot of companies, a lot of water, a lot of personnel to finally get control of this fire,” Battalion Chief Don Reyes said. “It was a very tough fire to fight.”

Half of the motel’s 120 rooms were occupied when the fire started, officials said.

“We were going down to the pool with the kids. We opened the door and the hallway was filled with smoke,” motel guest Yelena Vdovich said, adding that she did not hear a fire alarm. “Some people were hopping out the windows.”

Four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

About two-thirds of the property was reportedly destroyed.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

