Teaching Assistant Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Posted 6:16 PM, August 28, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:34AM, August 29, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
classroom-blue-bg

(file photo)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A substitute teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Frank Hernandez Jr. was taken into custody at his home in the San Fernando Valley and booked on suspicion of distributing child pornography, police said.

The 32-year-old was employed by the LAUSD as a substitute teaching assistant for the past 6 years.

He worked on and off at Panorama High School in the area of special education, according to the Associated Press.

Hernandez was being held at the Van Nuys Jail on $20,000 bail.

Anyone with information was urged to cal the LAPD at (562) 624-4027.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment