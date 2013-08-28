Teaching Assistant Arrested on Child Porn Charges

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A substitute teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Frank Hernandez Jr. was taken into custody at his home in the San Fernando Valley and booked on suspicion of distributing child pornography, police said.

The 32-year-old was employed by the LAUSD as a substitute teaching assistant for the past 6 years.

He worked on and off at Panorama High School in the area of special education, according to the Associated Press.

Hernandez was being held at the Van Nuys Jail on $20,000 bail.

Anyone with information was urged to cal the LAPD at (562) 624-4027.