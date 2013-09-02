Mayor Aja Brown on Compton Safety Action Plan

City of Compton Mayor Aja Brown joined us live to talk about the city’s safety action plan to reduce gang violence.

The plan includes additional sheriff deputies to patrol the streets, the implementation of the Sheriff’s new “Town Sheriff” program that will assign a stationary Sheriff’s deputy liaison per council district to improve communication with residents, and the implementation of a new Community Policing Task Force to the City. The newly introduced Task Force is a proactive approach to crime and issues relevant to the City’s youth and has garnered local and federal support. The Community Policing Task Force is a partnership between the Sheriff’s, school police, code enforcement, city officials, community leaders, pastors, ex-gang members, Juvenile Court, D.A.’s unit, and the F.B.I..

-New Compton Farmer’s Market opening Sep. 4th. The Grand Opening Ceremony will be held Sept. 11th.

-New Partnership with Nike that will launch a new “We Run Compton” Elevated Run Club year round focusing on youth wellness.

-Series of Community Bootcamps held by fitness coaches

Youth Development:

-New Performing Arts Academy conducted by Urban Vision CDC and Salvation Army (partners) for Compton middle school and high school youth. They will be trained in piano, drums, bass, music production, and modern dance.

-Youth Sports Leagues (brining back to the city)

Community Initiatives:

-New Monthly Community-wide cleanup initiative will launch September 21st.

If you would like to get involved in the Community Policing Task Force, email the Mayor’s Office at ContactMayor@comptoncity.org.