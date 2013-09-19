Hispanic Heritage Month: Oscar De La Hoya

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Golden Boy of boxing, Oscar De La Hoya, became a household name in 1992 after his gold winning knockout. But the California-born Latino had boxing in his blood long before the world took notice. Filed in: Local News, News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

