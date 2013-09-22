Kenya Military Announces ‘Most of the Hostages Have Been Rescued’

Posted 2:31 PM, September 22, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:42PM, September 22, 2013
NAIROBI — Kenyan security forces have rescued most of the hostages held by militants in a Nairobi shopping mall after a terror attack, a military official said late Sunday.

The Kenyan military spokesman said on Twitter that by 11 p.m., “Most of the hostages have been rescued and security forces have taken control of most parts of the building.”

By late Sunday, the death toll in Saturday’s attack on shoppers and workers in the upscale mall had risen to 68, including many children, and 175 wounded, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Members of the military prepared to enter the mall (CNN)

The society said earlier Sunday that 49 people remained missing, some of them presumed held hostage by members of the Somalian militant group the Shabab, which has claimed responsibility for the attack.

