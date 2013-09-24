New Law Allows Minors to Delete Embarrassing Web Posts

Gov. Jerry Brown approved a new law Monday giving young people the ability to remove embarrassing information they post on Internet social networking sites.
California is now the first state in the nation to require websites such as Facebook to give minors a way to take down photos and other posts from their sites, according to Common Sense Media, a nonprofit group that promotes children’s privacy in digital media and tracks federal and state legislation on the issue.
The group supported the measure, which also bans website operators from marketing certain goods, such as guns, bullets and dietary products, to Internet users younger than 18.
Senate leader Darrell Steinberg (D-Sacramento) said his measure offered “a groundbreaking protection for our kids who often act impetuously with postings of ill-advised pictures or messages before they think through the consequences.” Minors, he said, “deserve the right to remove this material that could haunt them for years to come.”
donnyd
Sounds like another barrier to freedom and free speech. These problems are better dealt with in the home…just sayin.
esco
If someone wants to delete their own comment or photo that IS freedom of speech as long as it's their decision to. This freedom protects your ability to change your mind on subjects and adjust your stance. Freedom of speech also protects the right to not speak at all if someone makes that choice.
hearyehearye
This is a good law. Adults should be allowed to delete also. I hope it works, for the most part. Youtube next.
Shazbot2013
Am I miss!ng some th!ng? Last time I checked, I can delete my stuff from youtube, facebook, and twitter. What is different about this law?
donnyd
Stupid a.s.s. s.h.i.t. they come up with up in SAC.