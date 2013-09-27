Pit Bull Mix That Attacked Bay Area Fireman Twice is Spared

Posted 11:26 AM, September 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:39PM, September 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A pit bull that charged at and bit a firefighter — twice — as he rendered aid inside a Bay Area home has been granted a reprieve from being euthanized.

Pit Bull

A file photo of pit bulls in a shelter in Riverside County (credit: LA Times)

The 5-year-old pit bull mix, Indi, had completed a 10-day rabies quarantine on Thursday and was scheduled to be put down, the Press-Democrat reported. That was, until a trainer said the dog was a good candidate for rehabilitation.

The dog was sent to the Petaluma Animal Shelter south of Santa Rosa after she bit a fire captain’s left leg and hand on Sept. 16 as he rendered aid to the father of her owner, Daniel Dellucci of Rohnert Park.

The firefighter said the pit bull charged into the house and lunged at him twice. He was treated for puncture wounds to his leg and hand at a medical clinic and returned to work, the Press-Democrat reported.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments