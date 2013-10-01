L.A. Times business columnist David Lazarus joined us in studio to talk about Amazon hiring up to 70,000 workers for the holidays, fast food not being as fast these days, and ‘Occupy’ possibly having its own debit card.
Consumer Confidential: Amazon Holiday Hiring, Fast Food Not as Fast, ‘Occupy’ Debit Card
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Consumer Confidential: Stock Market Down, L.A. Times Sold to Local Billionaire, Amazon Launches Whole Foods Delivery
-
Amazon to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees; Majority of Layoffs Will Impact Seattle Headquarters
-
Consumer Confidential: Doctor Offers Free Surgery to Obese Man, New and Old Tax Season Scams
-
Consumer Confidential: LG Raising Dishwasher Prices, New Tobacco Product Safer?
-
Consumer Confidential: Net Neutrality Vote, Holiday Shipping Falling Behind
-
-
Consumer Confidential: Consumer Bill of Rights, iHeartMedia Files for Bankruptcy
-
Consumer Confidential: Facebook User Data Controversy, FDA Might Restrict Flavored Tobacco Products
-
Consumer Confidential: Toys “R” Us Could Be Saved, Taco Bell Sauce- Flavored Chips
-
Consumer Confidential: Cigna Buying Express Scripts, Home Depot $50M Construction Training
-
Consumer Confidential: Return Policy Changes, CA to Battle Feds on Student Loans, McDonald’s Fresh Beef
-
-
Consumer Confidential: Kohl’s Leasing Floor Space, “Middle Class” Qualification
-
Consumer Confidential: Counterfeit Product Warning, Starbucks ‘Reserve’ Stores, National Pancake Day
-
Consumer Confidential: Insurer’s Deny Life-Saving Surgery, Albertson’s and Rite Aid Merge