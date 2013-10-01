Consumer Confidential: Amazon Holiday Hiring, Fast Food Not as Fast, ‘Occupy’ Debit Card

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

L.A. Times business columnist David Lazarus joined us in studio to talk about Amazon hiring up to 70,000 workers for the holidays, fast food not being as fast these days, and 'Occupy' possibly having its own debit card.

