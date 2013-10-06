CicLAvia Event in Downtown L.A. Draws Thousands – Erin Myers Reports

The eight CicLAvia festival took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles, offering people a car-free way to experience the city. Erin Myers reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA News at 6 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013.