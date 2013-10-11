Man Shot by Pasadena Police Allegedly Had Gun

Pasadena police officers opened fire on a 23-year-old man who allegedly threatened them with a gun on Friday.

The man, identified as Paris Holloway, ran from officers who stopped him at about 10 a.m. while on routine patrol in Pasadena, police said.

He was chased by officers into a housing complex near Hammond Street and Morton Avenue, where he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“One of the officers fired multiple rounds and hit the suspect several times,” Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said.

Holloway was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery and was expected to survive, according to a news release from police.

“Officers did recover a firearm in close proximity to the suspect,” Sanchez said.

The shooting was under investigation.