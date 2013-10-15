Florida Girl’s Bullying Led to Her Suicide, Authorities Say

Posted 3:14 PM, October 15, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:17PM, October 15, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It all started with a boy.

rebecca

Rebecca Sedgewick of Winter Haven, Fla., jumped to her death Sept. 9. (credit: CNN)

The intense bullying that led 12-year-old Rebecca Sedwick to jump to her death last month stemmed from a dispute between her and a former classmate over a boy they had both dated, police said Tuesday.

And it didn’t even end with Rebecca’s September 9 death, said Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County, Florida.

Authorities arrested two girls, including the 14-year-old girl alleged to have been Rebecca’s chief tormenter, on Monday after the girl posted a taunting message on the Internet about what had happened.

Click here to read the full story on CNN.com.