Florida Girl’s Bullying Led to Her Suicide, Authorities Say

It all started with a boy.

The intense bullying that led 12-year-old Rebecca Sedwick to jump to her death last month stemmed from a dispute between her and a former classmate over a boy they had both dated, police said Tuesday.

And it didn’t even end with Rebecca’s September 9 death, said Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County, Florida.

Authorities arrested two girls, including the 14-year-old girl alleged to have been Rebecca’s chief tormenter, on Monday after the girl posted a taunting message on the Internet about what had happened.

