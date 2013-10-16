Hanley Ramirez, Andre Ethier in Dodgers Lineup for Game 5

With the Dodgers facing elimination, Manager Don Mattingly said he expects injured stars Hanley Ramirez and Andre Ethier to play in Wednesday’s Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

“I think they’ll be ready to play,” said Mattingly, who had Ramirez in his lineup playing shortstop and batting third while Ethier is in centerfield hitting fifth. “Hanley feels better today, Andre is ready to go.”

Ramirez sustained a rib fracture when he was hit by a pitch in Game 1 of the series in St. Louis. He missed Game 2, had two hits in Game 3 but then had to come out midway through Tuesday’s game because the pain from the broken rib left him unable to swing a bat.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.