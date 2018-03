This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two homes were raided in Montebello early Thursday, including one where the city’s mayor reportedly lives, and her husband was taken into custody on suspicion of methamphetamine sales.

Mary Beth McDade reports from Montebello for the KTLA News at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013. Filed in: News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email