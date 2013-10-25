Gunman Identified in Deadly Kern County Shooting Rampage

A man who wanted to “wreak havoc” in Kern County shot four people and led authorities on a wild pursuit before being shot and killed by officers on Friday.

The series of events began about 5:15 a.m. when a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Ridgecrest, according to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Responding deputies also found a man with a gunshot wound, Youngblood said.

He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

After the shootings, the man, identified as 39-year-old Sergio Alberto Munoz, allegedly called a Ridgecrest police officer — who he knew — and said he wanted to come to the police department to kill officers.

Knowing it would be too dangerous, he decided to go out and “wreak havoc” instead, the officer reported.

A while later, a Kern County deputy spotted Munoz’s vehicle and a chase ensued.

The pursuit covered about 30 miles, mostly on Highway 395, and involved multiple agencies, according to authorities.

During the pursuit, Munoz reportedly shot at officers and other vehicles. He also attempted to run several cars off the road, Youngblood said.

At some point during the case, Munoz pulled over and his trunk popped open. A deputy noticed two people were in the trunk, according to Youngblood.

Munoz then apparently closed the trunk and took off again.

The chase came to an end on Highway 395 just north of Highway 58, in the Mohave Desert area.

About seven miles north of Kramer Junction, Munoz allegedly began to shoot at the trunk from inside the car.

Several officers opened fire, killing him, Youngblood said.

The two victims in the trunk were wounded, but alive, according to officials.

They were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Munoz apparently knew all of the victims, Youngblood said.

No officers were believed to have been injured in the incident.