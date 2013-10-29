Storm to Move Out Tuesday; Expect Warmer Temperatures by Friday

A storm that brought a burst of winter to the Los Angeles area is expected to move out Tuesday, and temperatures should push back into the 80s later this week, the National Weather Service said.

A winter-weather advisory remained in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday for mountain areas above 5,500 feet in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, the weather service said. Snow had already begun to fall Monday evening at the 6,100-foot level in Wrightwood.

Elsewhere, the storm Monday hit some areas in Orange County and the Inland Empire with brief downpours that left roadways slightly flooded.

Scattered showers will continue across the Southland on Tuesday morning as the storm moves out, but the area should start drying out by day’s end, according to the weather service.

