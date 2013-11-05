SoCal Expansion Begins for Dunkin’ Donuts With Barstow Opening

East Coast favorite Dunkin’ Donuts opened the first publicly accessible store of its planned Southern California expansion this week in Barstow, on the heavily traveled route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Barstow franchise marks the second to open in the region; the first, which opened last year, is on the Camp Pendleton military base in San Diego County and is closed to the public.

The location in Barstow — a desert city of about 23,000 where the 15 Freeway is intersects with the 40 Freeway and State Highway 58 — opened Monday morning, the company announced. Barstow is about 115 miles driving distance northeast of Los Angeles.

Since the company announced in January that it planned to expand to some 1,000 locations in California, avid fans of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and sweets have been practically counting the days.

The location in Barstow Station marks the first of 70 planned franchises that are slated to begin operating in 2015 in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties, according to the Canton, Mass.-based company.

A location is also slated to open in the first quarter of 2014 at the Embassy Suites San Diego. A Central Valley and Central Coast expansion is slated to come after the Southern California stores’ opening, followed by Northern California franchise openings.

There are nearly 10,800 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants worldwide, sometimes parked with Baskin-Robbins ice cream stories. Both are owned by Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

Potential franchise owners can learn more at the company’s franchising website.