GMA’s Tory Johnson Talks Weight Loss in New Book, ‘The Shift’

Bestselling author and GMA contributor Tory Johnson joined us live with tips from her new book “The Shift How I Finally Lost Weight and Discovered a Happier Life.” Tory lost more than 60 lbs in one year.

Following a painful, yet caring and tactful conversation with a powerful female executive at ABC news, Tory began her year long crusade. In the book, she opens up about her ongoing struggle with weight and the specific Shift steps she takes to reshape her body, mind and life. Tory has built 2 multi-million dollar businesses – Women for Hire and Spark and Hustle. The book is available online and in book stores everywhere.