Hawthorne Police Fatally Shoot Man; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Hawthorne police shot a man to death and sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 12:31 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13900 block of South Cerise Avenue (map), according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responding to a 911 report of spousal abuse were notified by witnesses that a man had barricaded himself inside a storage room at the complex, and was armed with a handgun.

After several minutes of trying to talk to the man, police said, he suddenly stepped out of the room and produced a handgun.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was hit, according to the release.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and was later pronounced dead.

No Hawthorne Police Department officers were injured, according to the sheriff’s department, which was assisting police with the investigation.

Cerise Avenue remained closed as of 3:20 p.m., the Hawthorne Police Department said on Twitter, referring media inquiries to the sheriff’s department.

No further details were immediately available.