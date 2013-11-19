About 20 students at Ritter Elementary in Watts felt ill at school. Eight students had similar symptoms at Huerta Elementary. Sara Welch reports from Downtown L.A. on Nov. 19, 2013.
LAUSD Searches for Answers After Students Become Sick – Sara Welch Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Topanga Canyon Blvd. Reopens Saturday Following Mudslide
-
2018 Rose Parade Do’s and Don’ts
-
San Fernando Valley Elementary School Students Raise Funds to Perform at Carnegie Hall
-
Rose Parade Will Have Tighter Security Ahead of New Year’s Day Festivities
-
L.A. Cookie Con & Sweets Show
-
-
LAFD Showcases New Drones it Will Use in Combatting Fires, Public Safety Operations
-
Michigan Fourth Grader Makes, Sells Toys to Pay for Classmates’ Hot Lunches
-
Epic! App Gives Teachers, Students 25,000+ Free Online Books
-
Gun Found, 14-Year-Old Detained After Fullerton Police Receive Call About Student Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ School
-
Missouri School Bus With Elementary School Students Onboard Gets Caught in Gun Battle Crossfire
-
-
‘I’m Not a Crisis Actor’: Florida Student Responds to Trending YouTube Video’s Claim
-
18-Year-Old Indiana High School Student Accused of Molesting 17 Young Children
-
Alabama Elementary School Student Gives Ice Cream Money to Help Teacher Pay for Funeral