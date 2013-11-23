Orange County Crime Lab Finds More Errors in DUI Testing

Posted 7:30 AM, November 23, 2013, by and , Updated at 02:00PM, November 23, 2013
State officials are being asked to review the work of the Orange County Crime Lab after more errors were found in its blood-alcohol testing — mistakes that could potentially affect dozens of DUI cases.

OC-DUI-Arrest

Huntington Beach police officers during a DUI investigation in 2011. The Orange County Crime Lab has found inaccurate test results in more than 2,200 DUI cases. (Credit: Francine Orr, Los Angeles Times)

The new discoveries come just weeks after the lab acknowledged inaccurate blood-alcohol test results in 2,200 driving-under-the-influence cases.

Prosecutors responded by sending letters to drivers charged with DUIs, including 900 who already had been convicted.

Now, Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and the county Board of Supervisors have requested that the state department of health review the lab’s procedures and case standards and present the results to elected leaders, officials said.

