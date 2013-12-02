Monday Forecast: Cold Arctic Blast Headed for SoCal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A blast of cold arctic air was expected to bring an end to SoCal’s warm weather on Tuesday. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s forecast on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013. Filed in: Local News, News, Weather Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

