A blast of cold arctic air was expected to bring an end to SoCal’s warm weather on Tuesday. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s forecast on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013.
Monday Forecast: Cold Arctic Blast Headed for SoCal
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
