Lakers Security Guard Charged in Theft of Championship Rings

A security guard at the Lakers’ training facility in El Segundo has been arrested on suspicion of stealing two championship rings and gift cards worth $20,000.

Eddie Monterroso, 23, was taken into custody outside the training facility where he worked, El Segundo Police Department announced Thursday.

A search of Monterroso’s Inglewood home turned up “evidence of the theft” and the championship rings from 2009 and 2010, according to police.

Using gift cards stolen from an office at the training facility, Monterroso allegedly spent $15,000 on televisions and iPads, police told the Daily Breeze. He was an after-hours guard, the newspaper reported.

An investigation into the theft from the facility in the 500 block of Nash Street began Dec. 5. Monterroso was taken into custody Tuesday and booked on suspicion of burglary and grand theft charges.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against him, police said.

It wasn’t clear where Monterroso was being held Thursday evening as he was not listed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate locater website.