Karl Pierson, 18, opened fire with a shotgun at his Colorado school Friday. Dave Mecham reports from the KTLA newsroom in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2013.
Details Emerge About Colorado School Gunman – Dave Mecham Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
