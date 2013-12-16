Target Will Not Sell Beyonce’s New Album

Target announced Monday it will not be selling Beyonce’s new album when it is made available in retail stores later this month.

“At Target we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, and when a new album is available digitally before it is available physically, it impacts demand and sales projections,” Target spokesperson Erica Julkowski told Billboard.

“While there are many aspects that contribute to our approach and we have appreciated partnering with Beyonce in the past, we are primarily focused on offering CDs that will be available in a physical format at the same time as all other formats. At this time, Target will not be carrying Beyonce’s new self-titled album ‘Beyonce.’”

Beyonce released her fifth studio album exclusively on iTunes on Friday.

It will not be available in retail stores until Dec. 20.