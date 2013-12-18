3 People in Custody After Standoff at Paramount Home

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called to assist police dealing with three alleged armed robbers who were holed up in a Paramount home on Wednesday.

The initial call came in to police at about 8:55 a.m., when a homeowner interrupted a burglary in progress near Harding and Garfield avenues in South Gate, according to police.

The alleged robbers fled the scene, but were later spotted by police entering a home in the 13600 block of Racine Avenue in Paramount, South Gate Police Department Capt. Darren Arakawa said.

One person who exited the home told police there were other people still inside, according to Arakawa.

It was unclear how many people may have been in the home when the alleged robbers entered.

A standoff ensued and a SWAT team was called to the scene to assist South Gate police.

At about noon, three people had been taken into custody, Arakawa said.