Sunny and cool today with temperatures topping out in the 60s from the coast to the valleys. Tomorrow, temperatures warm up into the 70s. While Southern California will see warm and dry conditions over the holiday, much of the nation (from the Gulf states to the Northeast) are dealing with severe weather, including rain, snow, strong winds and possible tornadoes.
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
