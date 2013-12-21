KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast

Sunny and cool today with temperatures topping out in the 60s from the coast to the valleys. Tomorrow, temperatures warm up into the 70s. While Southern California will see warm and dry conditions over the holiday, much of the nation (from the Gulf states to the Northeast) are dealing with severe weather, including rain, snow, strong winds and possible tornadoes.