Liliana’s Tamales, an East Los Angeles institution that churns out about 250,000 tamales every Christmas season, opened at 2 a.m on Christmas Eve. Christina Pascucci reports from East L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Dec. 24, 2013.
Long Lines Form at Liliana’s Tamales in East Los Angeles – Christina Pascucci Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
