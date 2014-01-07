Reward Announced in Shooting Death of Joseph Gatto – Sara Welch

Posted 8:00 PM, January 7, 2014, by and , Updated at 08:01PM, January 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Los Angeles officials announced a 50k reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer of the father of Assemblyman Mike Gatto. Sara Welch reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 7, 2013.