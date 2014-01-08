Wind Advisory

Gusty northerly winds will develop Thursday, the strongest of which will be through and below the passes and canyons of southern Santa Barbara County and through the interstate 5 corridor portion of the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains. The strong and gusty winds will persist in the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains through late Thursday evening. For the Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains, the winds are expected to continue into Friday morning.

