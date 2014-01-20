The Southland will see mostly sunny skies on Monday, and it will be a bit cooler. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s weather forecast on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014.
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
