Abraham McDonald & His Benefit Concert

In 2010, with a gleaming smile and big heart, Abraham leaped into the hearts of millions as the winner of Oprah’s Karaoke Challenge. After five appearances on the nationally-syndicated talk show, overnight, he was a household name, the winner of a $250,000 cash prize, and a record deal! Record mogul Antonio “LA” Reid who took notice of Abraham while judging Oprah’s singing contest and signed him to the record label, Island Def Jam. Talk show host Oprah invited Abraham back to the show to perform his first single, “Miracle.” The single received the Spirit Award and Best R&B Inspirational Record at the Malibu Music Awards.

In 2008, Abraham founded the Dreamland Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides access to performing arts in schools where music, dance, drama and art curriculums have been removed. By creating a bridge between the arts, music, positive choices and the classroom, the Dreamland Foundation is an investment in the youth of Los Angeles. Dreamland’s unique approach to visual and performing arts, measurably improves academic and personal outcomes for children and youth.

For Grammy weekend, McDonald will perform a benefit concert, called “Remembering Luther: The Night I Fell in Love,” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2014 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, located at 4718 W. Washington Blvd in Los Angeles. The benefit concert is a review of classic songs by the late, multiple Grammy Award-winning serenader Luther Vandross, known for such classic hit songs as ”The Night I Fell in Love,” “Never Too Much,” “Here and Now,” “If This World Was Mine (duet with Cheryl Lynn),” and “Superstar” – just to name a few. .Proceeds from “Remembering Luther: The Night I Fell in Love” will benefit McDonald’s Dreamland Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides access to performing arts in schools where music, dance, drama and art curriculums have been removed

Abraham just wrapped as the lead male in Don B. Welch’s new play, “Take It To the Lord or Else” in Los Angeles.

