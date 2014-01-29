Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into House in Costa Mesa; 1 Injured

A woman was injured early Wednesday when a suspected drunk driver slammed into her home in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

Police received a call at 1:40 a.m. reporting the incident at a house in the 2900 block of Jacaranda Avenue, said Sgt. Hoferitza of the Costa Mesa Police Department. The car crashed into the master bedroom, where the woman and her husband were asleep at the time.

The female victim was transported to Hoag Hospital with superficial wounds caused by flying debris, according to Hoferitza. Her husband, Don Vander Wal, was uninjured.

“She’s O.K. She just has some scratches on her eyes,” Vander Wal said of his wife.

He recalled being awakened by the collision and initially thinking that “a massive earthquake” had struck.

“So I got up and made my way over the debris because I wanted to get to my two young boys, to make sure they were O.K.,” he said. His sons were not injured.

“It’s amazing,” Vander Wal said. “Our oldest son was sick, so we actually put him in this room right here, which is the spare bedroom. A few feet the other way and he probably wouldn’t be here.”

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. It was unclear if he suffered any injuries.