A day after some three inches of snow paralyzed the country’s ninth-largest city, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed blamed the resulting gridlock on decisions by schools, business and government to send people home at the same time. Sara Welch reports from the newsroom for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014.
Rare Southern Snow Storm Paralyzes Atlanta – Sara Welch Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
