Police were looking for the driver who struck and killed a 19-year-old as he was getting out of his car in South Los Angeles. Wendy Burch reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 5, 2014.
Teen Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought – Wendy Burch Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
