Authorities Seek Caller in Phoned Threat to Valley College

Los Angeles Valley College was evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning after authorities received a call threatening a shooting at the Valley Glen campus.

A 19-year-old female former student was detained and then released, and authorities wanted to speak to the person who reported the threat via phone.

A strong public safety presence was on campus after the 9 a.m. call was received and deputies searched the campus for several hours, finding no threat, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Parker said.

Administrators and faculty were being allowed to return to campus but students were being kept away in the afternoon.

The community college’s president had canceled daytime classes, Parker said. Classes after 5 p.m. were set to take place for final examinations only, according to a spokeswoman for Valley College.

Nearby Grant High School was temporarily placed on lockdown “as a precaution,” Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman stated on Twitter.

A female was taken into custody in nearby Panorama City at 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter.

Aerial video showed multiple officers responding and a young blonde woman placed into a sheriff’s patrol car outside an apartment building in the 9500 block of Sylmar Avenue in Panorama City at about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies remained on scene at the apartment complex, some with guns drawn, for some time after the arrest.

Residents in the complex said they had been asked to leave the area.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the woman’s apartment but found no weapons, authorities on scene said. Three dogs were in the apartment and animal control officers were on scene, authorities said.

Parker initially said the woman was a 21-year-old student who had been arrested, but he later corrected that to say she was 19 and had only been detained.

The woman was seen handcuffed and barefoot while being taken back into her apartment about 1:45 p.m. She was later released, Parker said.

Someone else had called to warn that the woman had threatened to shoot up campus and authorities wanted to speak to that person, Parker said Thursday evening, when the investigation was continuing.

Valley College, at 5800 Fulton Avenue, is among nine Los Angeles community college campuses policed by the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies wanted to talk with the person who made the phone call and asked that person to contact the Sheriff’s Community College Bureau at 323-669-7555.

KTLA’s Melissa Pamer, Jennifer Thang and Sara Welch contributed to this report.