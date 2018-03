A driver was taken into custody Friday morning on the 101 Freeway after a high-speed chase ended in Agoura Hills.

The pursuit reportedly began on the 210 Freeway in the San Bernardino area. It culminated at 4:37 a.m. when a black SUV stopped on the westbound side of the freeway between Kanan and Reyes Adobe roads, news video showed.

The driver exited his vehicle and was handcuffed after walking backwards toward authorities.

No other details were immediately available.