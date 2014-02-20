Murder Charge Filed in Strangulation Death of Ex-Hollywood High Teacher

A former Hollywood High School teacher whose death was being investigated as suspicious was strangled, and a suspect was taken into custody in his killing, police said Thursday.

Harry Major, 82, has been found dead in his Hollywood home on Feb. 12, and his death had been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, police said he had died of strangulation, according to a coroner’s report. Coroner’s officials had previously not provided details on the death, only saying it was a homicide.

Scott Kratlian, a 44-year-old man also known as Scott Porter, was taken into custody Tuesday by an Los Angeles Police Department and FBI task force.

Kratlian was charged with murder and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to LAPD. His arraignment was postponed, according to court officials at the downtown Los Angeles criminal courthouse.

According to the criminal complaint against Kratlian, he has a 1993 conviction in New York state for first-degree manslaughter.

Police on Tuesday had asked for the public’s help in providing information on the killing.

