With a storm forecast for later in the week, preparations were underway for possible flooding in the Glendora area. Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014.
Flood Preparations Underway in Glendora – Lynette Romero Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
