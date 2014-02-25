Man Sought in Long Beach Kidnapping, Sex Assault of Mentally Impaired Woman

Detectives asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 53-year-old mentally impaired woman in Long Beach.

The kidnapping, which was captured on surveillance video, happened in a parking lot in the area of 15th Street and Long Beach Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

In the video, the attacker was seen getting out of his car, walking over to the victim, and then walking the victim over to his vehicle.

Detectives believe the man was familiar with the area and may be recognizable from the video, according to the release.

About 45 minutes after the abduction, the woman was dropped off in the area of 16th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

She immediately reported the incident to authorities, who were trying to uncover any possible evidence in the case.

The victim was physically forced into the car, but did not see a weapon, according to police.

The kidnapper was described as a black or Hispanic man about 30 years old, with a medium complexion and short black hair. He was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed between 180 to 200 pounds.

He was wearing a light-colored pullover sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes. He was believed to be driving a dark-colored four-door car, possibly a mid-to-late-90s Nissan Maxima.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to the crime was asked to contact sex crimes Detective Jennifer Kearns at 562-570-7368.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 (800-222-TIPS), texting TIPLA plus your tip to 274637, or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.