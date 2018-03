A 74-year-old Winnetka man has been found safe after being missing since Tuesday, authorities said.

Thomas Stinson, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, was found at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 16800 block of Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, according to Richard French, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Stinson had last been seen walking away from his home in the 7300 block of Casaba Street, the LAPD said.