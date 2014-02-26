Woman Rescued After Car Drops 400 Feet Into Orange County Canyon – Courtney Friel Reports

Posted 2:48 PM, February 26, 2014, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A 39-year-old woman was rescued from a car that went over the side of a highway in Orange County and dropped about 400 feet before coming to rest in a canyon on Wednesday morning. Courtney Friel reports from Irvine for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014.