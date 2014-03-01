While the foothills in Southern California were coping with mudslides and debris flows, the coastal communities faced different threats: rock slides, high surf and flooding. Kareen Wynter reports from El Segundo for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Saturday, March 1, 2014.
Storm Brings High Surf, Flooding Concerns Along SoCal Coast – Kareen Wynter Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
LAUSD Officials Detail Campus Safety Plan in Wake of Florida School Massacre
-
Family of 22-Year-Old Man Killed in South L.A. Electrocution Accident Sues AT&T
-
LAUSD to Vote on Resolution Calling for Stricter Gun Control and Creating School Security Task Force
-
L.A. Officials Push for Stronger School Safety Measures
-
Float Decorating Continues in Irwindale Ahead of Jan. 1 Rose Parade
-
-
Rose Parade Volunteers Mark First Official Day of Float Decoration
-
La Tuna Canyon Road Undergoes Cleanup After Residents Are Evacuated Amid Storm, Mudflow
-
Uber Driver Says He Was Attacked, Beaten Unconscious by Passenger in L.A.
-
Woman Killed in Possible Botched Robbery in Santa Ana ID’d by Friend as Ex-Singer
-
Pasadena Officials Offer Guidance to Stay Safe as Police Prepare for 2018 Rose Parade
-
-
Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 5 More Women, L.A. Times Reports
-
Pacific Storm Brings High Surf to Southern California
-
‘Bold as Love’ Surf Canoe Program Kicks Off at Huntington Beach