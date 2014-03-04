3 Men in Custody After Standoff Ends at San Bernardino Home

Three men were in custody Tuesday morning after an hourslong standoff with police ended at a home in San Bernardino, authorities said. No one was injured in the incident.

A SWAT team responded to a residence in the 100 block of East 9th Street (map) after patrol officers and neighbors reported hearing several shots fired about 1 a.m., according to Lt. Rich Lawhead of the San Bernardino Police Department.

The three men apparently had been planning on going to a shooting range on Tuesday, but instead became intoxicated Monday night and began discharging their weapons inside the home’s garage, police said.

“They were initially in the backyard … when officers responded, and they ran inside the residence as we approached,” Lawhead said, adding that the men were uncooperative and refused to come out.

After police deployed tear gas, the men exited through the rear of the home and were taken into custody by SWAT officers.

News video then showed the men being interviewed at the location by the Police Department’s hostage negotiation team and detectives.

“We’re going to serve a search warrant at the residence … so we can determine what kind of weapons were actually fired,” Lawhead said.