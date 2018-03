An outdoorsman’s video shows just how far a black bear was willing to go to get his paws on a tasty treat.

After tying a piece of meat to a rope and suspending it between two trees, Pat Garrett set up his camera and waited.

The bear is seen climbing one of the trees, then making his way across the wire in an attempt to snatch the food.

The video footage was capture almost a year ago, but only recently went viral after being uploaded to YouTube.