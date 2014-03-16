Burrous’ Bites – The Cakewalk

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chris finds an unexpected treat in a bakery supply store. Candied apples and scrumptious cakes you will love at The Cakewalk in Redlands. The Cakewalk Filed in: News Topics: Burrous' Bites Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

