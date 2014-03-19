Warm temperatures are expected again on Wednesday as we prepare for the beginning of spring tomorrow. Mark Kriski has KTLA’s forecast on March, 19, 2014.
Wednesday Forecast: Warm Again As We Head Toward Spring
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Monday Forecast: Warm, Sunny Weather Ahead
-
Wednesday Forecast: Windy, Warm and Dry
-
Warm Winter Weather in Southern California to Linger Throughout Next Week
-
Wednesday Forecast: Warm Conditions; Surf Advisory Extended
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm Sunday Forecast
-
-
Fourth Winter Storm in 3 Weeks Expected to Hit New England, Mid-Atlantic
-
More Than 70 Million People Brace for Nor’easter Expected to Bring Record-Setting Snow
-
Taco Bell Is Adding Nacho Fries to Its Menu in Late January
-
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny Ahead of Spring Storm
-
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Before Cool Weather Arrives on Sunday
-
-
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Through the Weekend
-
Nor’easter Bringing Snowfall Will Be Fourth Storm to Hit East Coast This Month
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast