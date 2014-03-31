Earning more than one-billion dollars at the box office world wide, ‘Frozen’ has broken record as being the highest grossing animated film of all time.
‘Frozen’ Breaks Record As The Highest Grossing Animated Film
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
‘Coco’ Day Declared in Los Angeles, Will Honor Academy Award-Nominated Pixar Movie
-
‘Black Panther’ Expected to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide in Less Than a Month
-
‘Black Panther’ Holds Onto No. 1 Box Office Spot, Becoming Fourth Film Ever to Cross $100 Million Mark in Second Weekend
-
Disney to Remove ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Short From ‘Coco’ Screenings
-
Natalie Portman Calls Out ‘All-Male Nominees’ While Presenting Golden Globe Award for Best Director
-
-
‘Black Panther’ Breaks Box-Office Records With Blockbuster Weekend Ticket Sales
-
‘Black Panther’ Shatters Box Office Records in Opening Weekend, Bringing in $241 Million in North America
-
Oscars 2018: Winners Include Kobe Bryant, ‘Coco,’ Allison Janney and Jordan Peele for ‘Get Out’
-
Lawsuit Alleges Gangster-Like Tactics Against One Social Club of Disneyland Superfans
-
Freezing Temperatures Prompt Police in Indiana to Issue Arrest Warrant for Queen Elsa From ‘Frozen’
-
-
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Comedian
-
Marvel-Themed Super Hero Attractions to Replace A Bug’s Land at California Adventure
-
Former Kansas Amusement Park Executive Charged in Death of 10-Year-Old Who Died on Water Slide