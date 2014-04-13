“Gayle on the Go” for Sunday, April 13

Bubblefest XVIII

Discovery Science Center

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana

This is BUBBLEFEST XVIII , the spring break spectacular at the Discovery Science Center in Santa Ana. See Bubble Scientist Deni Yang’s Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, interactive exhibits, an under 5 learning zone, food trucks, and outdoor entertainment. This family friendly event demonstrates the concepts behind bubble making using hands on learning and experiments.

The Bunny Train

Orange Empire Railway Museum

2201 South A Street

Perris

951 943 3020

Hop on board the Bunny Train at the Orange Empire Railway in Perris.

Kids of all ages will experience the magic of trains and the magic of the Easter Bunny at this annual event.

The Easter Bunny will hop through the train, greeting each child with a special treat and posing for a photo. Children can decorate Easter baskets and then follow a treasure map to find Easter eggs and other goodies.

The fun continues with bunny hop potato sack and egg races, a bounce house, children’s entertainers and other creative games. Your family can ride trains and trolleys throughout the day.

Ticket prices: Ages 2-4 $5; ages 5-11 $8; ages 12 and up $12.00. Call 951-943-3020 or www.oerm.org

Baseball! The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

Celebrate Spring and the baseball season at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Museum with look at the new exhibit BASEBALL! THE EXHIBITION. This 12-thousand square foot exhibition features more than seven-hundred artifacts including rare, historic, and iconic baseball memorabilia from Gary Cypres, the largest known private collector in the United States.

Free Admission!

O.C. Fair Imaginology

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

Youngsters, and their parents, are invited to Imaginology, an education and entertainment fair at the Orange County Event Center.

In addition to family fun, there are a variety of projects highlight student study in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Earth Day Celebration

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

It’s a week long celebration of Earth Day at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge.

Now through Sunday, April 19th, there’s everything from take home science projects to composting lessons to docent guided tours of the gardens to Easter Brunch.

Free Admission!

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

This is the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books – described as the LARGEST book festival in the country. But, it’s more than books! There music, comedy, photography, art and food!

The World’s Greatest Sports Coupes

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Sports coupes and celebrities share the limelight in the exhibit THE WORLD’S GREATEST SPORTS COUPES. In a rare change of pace, the Petersen Museum has asked celebrity automobile enthusiasts to choose what sports coupes they would most like to own. The museum then scoured the collector community to secure the finest example of each to place on display. See what else they chose, and pick your favorite in this exhibition of style and personal taste.

The vehicles featured are the favorites of:

-Adam Carolla, Comedian

-Patrick Dempsey, Actor

-Tanner Foust, Adam Ferrara, Rutledge Wood, Top Gear USA Hosts

-Nick Mason, Pink Floyd

-Angus MacKenzie, Motor Trend

-Bruce Meyer, Car Collector

-John Lasseter, Pixar

-Bobby Rahal, Indianapolis 500 Winner & Team Owner

-Brian Johnson, AC/DC

-James Hetfield, Metallica

-Francis Ford Coppola, Director, Producer, & Screen Writer

-Ian Callum, Jaguar Design Director

2014 Congressional Cup

Free Viewing Area @ Veterans Memorial Belmont Pier

Long Beach

562 598 9401

Ted Turner. Ed Baird. Dennis Conner. These world class sailors will tell you the Congressional Cup is pure match racing – a true test of sailing ability. They’re three of a long list of top sailors who have traveled to Long Beach to compete in what has been called the Grandfather of Modern Match Racing.

Pure match racing means boats are precisely uniform, which creates an opportunity to truly measure sailing strategy and skills. In this regatta there is no margin for error: It’s like a chess game on the water, and year after year the Congressional Cup delivers excitement.

In April, the Congressional Cup returns to Long Beach Yacht Club, and 2014 marks five decades of hosting the premier match race in sailing. World-renowned skippers will travel from New Zealand, England, and beyond to come and battle it out on the waters off Long Beach.

Enjoy the boats, the teams, the history and the excitement from the free viewing area at the Veterans Memorial Belmont Pier.

Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

Downtown Long Beach

And, there’s another kind of racing going on in Long Beach this weekend! Thousands of fans are expected to travel to Long Beach to see the stars and the cars of Indy Car.

