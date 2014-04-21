On Saturday night, Mr. Tarantino held a one night only script reading with an all-star affair. The script is still in the making for a possible upcoming film.
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Hateful Eight’ Script Took to the Stage
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Consumer Confidential: Cigna Buying Express Scripts, Home Depot $50M Construction Training
-
Harper Lee’s Estate Sues Over Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway Adaption of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
-
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Treated ‘In a Way That Now We Would Call Abusive’
-
Florida State Fraternity Pledge Died ‘Alone in a Room Full of People’ at a Party
-
$455M Jackpot Powerball Drawing Held Saturday Night; Mega Millions Stakes Continue to Grow
-
-
Valentine’s Day Outside the Box with Nastassia Johnson
-
Irwindale Speedway Returns with “Night of Destruction”
-
Text to Win: Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas 2 Night Stay
-
LAPD Officials Say They Saved Lives by Diffusing Situations During Unusually Busy Night
-
Text to Win: Mondrian Los Angeles One Night Stay
-
-
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in East Los Angeles: LASD
-
L.A. Politicians Received Free Tickets to Opening Night of ‘Hamilton’ at the Pantages; One Accepted 6
-
Body of Man Recovered Near Santa Monica Pier Amid Search