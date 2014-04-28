Reward in Case of Mutilated Brown Pelican Climbs to $10,000

The reward for information leading to anyone involved in the attack in Long Beach of a brown pelican that left it unable to feed for days because of a slashed pouch has climbed to $10,000.

International Bird Rescue, which is caring for the pelican at its Los Angeles center in San Pedro, announced the new reward Monday. The California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund and private donors contributed to the larger offer, the rescue said.

The organization’s website continues to garner comments of support for the male bird’s recovery, as well as outrage at the injury, which left her flopping on Ocean Boulevard April 16 before a bystander alerted Long Beach Animal Control.

Authorities and animal supporters agree the injury was intentional, noting snagged fishing hooks and lines usually leave jagged tears.

